Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQNR. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 168.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

