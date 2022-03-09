Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE ANF opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.64. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $457,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.