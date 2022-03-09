Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 381565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €51.00 ($55.43) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.35) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

