ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ESE traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $68.43. 145,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,233. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

