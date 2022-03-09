Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 3,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,360,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,447 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,029,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

