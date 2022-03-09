Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up about 1.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,283. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.53 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

