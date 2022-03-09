Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Evelo Biosciences worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 86,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 63.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

