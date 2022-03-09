EvenCoin (EVN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $155,349.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $37,667.60 and approximately $155,349.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.63 or 0.00292358 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004198 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.45 or 0.01131166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars.

