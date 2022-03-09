Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.20. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

NYSE ES traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $84.68. 59,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

