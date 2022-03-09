Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of MRAM opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.63 million, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $203,743.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.