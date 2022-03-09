EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.89

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Separately, AlphaValue lowered EVN to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.
EVN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)
EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVN (EVNVY)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.