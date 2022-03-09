Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 99,830 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,830 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of DouYu International worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOYU. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

