Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 15,572 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Akoya Biosciences worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

AKYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Akoya Biosciences news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

