Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.62 and a 200 day moving average of $186.33. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

