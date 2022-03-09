Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Generac by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $306.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.74 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

