Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

Shares of MKTX opened at $340.96 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

