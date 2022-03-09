Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,456 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after buying an additional 1,868,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 201,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,678,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

