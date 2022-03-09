Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.08. 2,936,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,323,875. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $159.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.79 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

