Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 31,849 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 98,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000.

VTIP traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,835. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

