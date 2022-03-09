Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $50.64 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

About Fast Retailing

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

