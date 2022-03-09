Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Announces Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FTHM stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Fathom has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

