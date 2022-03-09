Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 99,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $91.41 and a one year high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

