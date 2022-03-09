FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

FGEN opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The company’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

