FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.
FGEN opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,862,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
