Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $247.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 201809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.50).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.73. The company has a market capitalization of £871.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2.44.
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)
