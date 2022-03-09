Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $247.00

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.26), with a volume of 201809 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.50).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.73. The company has a market capitalization of £871.69 million and a P/E ratio of 2.44.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.