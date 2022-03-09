Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 140,915 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69.

