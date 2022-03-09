FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $15.85. FIGS shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 28,387 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.19.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

