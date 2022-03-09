Financial Survey: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Camden Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 10.64 $85.58 million $1.11 23.77 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 15.15 $303.91 million $2.92 57.35

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 119.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 113.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Camden Property Trust 0 4 12 0 2.75

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $167.93, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 42.92% 9.66% 4.76% Camden Property Trust 26.58% 7.85% 4.02%

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993, and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

