First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Dexter V. Perry Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,511,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.