First Financial Corp IN Acquires 127 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after acquiring an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. The stock had a trading volume of 100,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

