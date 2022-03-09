First Financial Corp IN Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.57. 13,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

