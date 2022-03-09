First Financial Corp IN Sells 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 27,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,804,018 shares of company stock valued at $808,946,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $139.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,759. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

