First Financial Corp IN Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.0% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,950.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $272.62. 245,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,830. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $269.31 and a twelve month high of $360.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.