First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.