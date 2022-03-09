First Hawaiian Bank Invests $483,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,661 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.72. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

