First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 5,854 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OEC. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of OEC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.