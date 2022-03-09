First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,560 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

