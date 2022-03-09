First Hawaiian Bank Sells 607 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Parsons by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

In related news, CEO Carey A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSN opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

