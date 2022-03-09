First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after acquiring an additional 130,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

