First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

