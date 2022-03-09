First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.06

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.06 and last traded at C$37.26, with a volume of 1259155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.19. The stock has a market cap of C$26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

