First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

First Solar stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 60,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,921. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,411 shares of company stock valued at $347,455 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Solar by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Solar by 989.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Solar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

