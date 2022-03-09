First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up 2.1% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,167. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

