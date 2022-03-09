Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $145.05

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.05 and last traded at $145.17, with a volume of 1153630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

