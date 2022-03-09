Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $145.05

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.05 and last traded at $145.17, with a volume of 1153630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.66.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.
About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.