FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $21.29. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 4,855 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 617,721 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth about $11,848,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 241,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

