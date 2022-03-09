Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.93

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.93 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 1504581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,159,000 after purchasing an additional 317,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

