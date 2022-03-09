Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 78,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

