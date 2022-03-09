Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.
Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
