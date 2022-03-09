Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.