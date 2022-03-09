Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

