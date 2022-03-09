FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 298.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.14.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.45. 12,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.21 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

