FourThought Financial LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,168 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $3,256,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $248,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

